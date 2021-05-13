Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Jellico man charged with murder

Posted On 13 May 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

A Jellico man has been charged with murder following a joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office into the shooting death of Brenda G. Booth on May 2.

Steven W. Zecchini, 56, was arrested on May 3.

According to TBI officials, special agents and detectives began an investigation into the circumstances of Booth’s death.

Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies had been called to the 200 block of Brickplant Lane in Jellico at approximately 2:30 p.m. where they found Booth deceased inside of a camper.

Through the course of the investigation, Zecchini was identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued later that evening for his arrest.

Zecchini was taken into custody and lodged in the Campbell County Jail.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Invalid license plate leads to drug arrest

Posted On 12 May 2021
, By
0

Whitley Co. woman faces 13 charges

Posted On 05 May 2021
, By
0

London man arrested for attempted shoplifting

Posted On 05 May 2021
, By
0

Laurel Co. man arrested for threatening to stab ambulance crew

Posted On 05 May 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal