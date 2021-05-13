Jellico man charged with murder











A Jellico man has been charged with murder following a joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office into the shooting death of Brenda G. Booth on May 2.

Steven W. Zecchini, 56, was arrested on May 3.

According to TBI officials, special agents and detectives began an investigation into the circumstances of Booth’s death.

Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies had been called to the 200 block of Brickplant Lane in Jellico at approximately 2:30 p.m. where they found Booth deceased inside of a camper.

Through the course of the investigation, Zecchini was identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued later that evening for his arrest.

Zecchini was taken into custody and lodged in the Campbell County Jail.