By Trent Knuckles

A Jellico, Tennessee man is facing numerous criminal charges following a wild, drunken high-speed pursuit in downtown Corbin Tuesday night that ended in a collision that hospitalized a passenger in the vehicle he was driving.

According to Corbin Police, 29-year-old Kelvin Hill refused to stop when an officer attempted to pull him over for speeding on Main Street.

Corbin Police Lt. James Miller said he was doing radar duty on Main Street when Hill passed him going about 55 mph.

“I pulled out to stop him and he just did a U-turn there where Kentucky and Main Street come together right before Master Street,” Miller said.

“He was driving really fast after I tried to stop him … I’d say he was doing triple digits.”

Hill rammed the Pontiac Grand Prix he was driving into the rear of an Oldsmobile Alero, driven by 20-year-old Jared Felts of Corbin. Felts was taken to Baptist Health Corbin for treatment following the accident.

The crash pushed Felts’ vehicle over a curb, through a grassy median, and all the way across Main Street before it came to rest in a small parking area.

Miller said Hill bailed out of his vehicle and attempted to elude capture on foot, but was caught a short time later behind a nearby garage on Main Street.

There were two female passengers in Hill’s vehicle, neither of who are expected to face any criminal charges. One had some “pretty serious injuries” Miller said, and was being treated at Baptist Health Corbin as of press time.

Miller said Hill likely attempted to elude police because of an outstanding warrant. He also said Hill was obviously “drunk.”

No charges had been filed as of press time, but Miller said Hill would face multiple counts of felony wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading police, DUI and speeding charges.

The accident happened around 7:20 p.m.