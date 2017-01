By Teresa Brooks

Jellico Community Hospital happily welcomed their first baby of 2017 on January 6, 2017 at 6:28 p.m.

Nicholas Reed Stevens is the son of Jennifer and Darrell Stevens of Williamsburg, KY.

Nicholas weighed 8 pounds and 4 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

He is pictured with his parents, his sister Katelyn, and labor and delivery nurse, Brittany Clayton.