









One week after its closure because of structural issues, the Jellico Creek Bridge on Ky. 92 West has reopened.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Monday afternoon that both the eastbound and westbound lanes on the Jellico Creek Bridge in Whitley County, which is located near the three-mile marker, were now open again with a 15-ton weight limit.

The bridge closed on Sept. 9 due to steel stringer beams on the bridge that had deteriorated.

The damage was found during a routine inspection of the bridge.

Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. said the new weight limit is at least as high as it was prior to the Sept. 9 inspection, and possibly a little higher.

“It is enough for school buses, but it probably would not be enough for a fire truck hauling water. It is enough for basic emergency responses,” he said of the new weight limit.

Traffic was detoured onto Old Jellico Creek Road while the bridge was closed.

“There was a lot of detour traffic coming on Old Jellico Creek Road, and it was sure keeping that little road busy. It is a winding little curvy road. It was creating a hazard in and of itself for that much traffic to be on that little road,” White added.