Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Jellico Christmas parade set to take place on Sunday

Posted On 10 Dec 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

The City of Jellico’s annual Christmas Parade will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 13.

Lineup for the parade will begin at approximately 1 p.m. at the Jellico High School parking lot, with all participants asked to be in place by 1:30 p.m.

“There is no registration. All you have to do is show up for 2 p.m.,” said Jake Bennett, Jellico Tourism Director.

Shriners vehicles will assemble in the Crouches Creek Baptist Church parking lot.

The vintage and classic cars will assemble in the Union Bank parking lot.

Police vehicles will assemble to the right side of the street just beyond Hardees down to Union Bank.

Fire departments and emergency vehicles should go to the Jellico High School football field.

Horses and trailers are asked to use the grassy lot across the street in front of Union Bank as they will bring up the rear of the parade just behind Santa.

“Floats of all design are invited and cash prizes will be awarded to the winners in commercial, non-commercial and church divisions,” officials stated.

More information is available by contacting Bennett at (423) 912-8244.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Jellico Christmas Parade set for December 13

Posted On 04 Dec 2020
, By
0

Sally Gap Farm gets into the Christmas spirit

Posted On 03 Dec 2020
, By
0

Corbin (reverse) Christmas Parade and ice-skating rink set for Saturday

Posted On 03 Dec 2020
, By
0

“Light up Williamsburg”: Businesses and residents encouraged to decorate for holidays

Posted On 03 Dec 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal