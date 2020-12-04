Jellico Christmas Parade set for December 13











The City of Jellico’s annual Christmas Parade will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 13.

Lineup for the parade will begin at approximately 1 p.m. at the Jellico High School parking lot, with all participants asked to be in place by 1:30 p.m.

“There is no registration. All you have to do is show up for 2 p.m.,” said Jake Bennett, Jellico Tourism Director.

Shriners vehicles will assemble in the Crouches Creek Baptist Church parking lot.

The vintage and classic cars will assemble in the Union Bank parking lot.

Police vehicles will assemble to the right side of the street just beyond Hardees down to Union Bank.

Fire departments and emergency vehicles should go to the Jellico High School football field.

Horses and trailers are asked to use the grassy lot across the street in front of Union Bank as they will bring up the rear of the parade just behind Santa.

“Floats of all design are invited and cash prizes will be award to the winners in commercial, non-commercial and church divisions,” officials stated.

More information is available by contacting Bennett at (423) 912-8244.