









Jeffrey Duane Keith, age 61, Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 17 in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ronnie Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily. Visitation will be at the funeral home from noon until 2:00 p.m. on Monday. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.