









Jeffery Todd Kelly, age 53, of Denison, Texas departed this life on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas. He was born on November 10, 1967 in Pontiac, Michigan to James Kelly and Myrna (Muse) Kelly. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard and Irene Muse and James and Mary Kelly.

He loved to listen to country and gospel music. He was in the Special Olympics, multiple events and winning several medals.

He is survived by his parents, James and Myrna (Muse) Kelly of Lafollette, TN; brother, Rick Kelly (Elley) of Dallas, TX; extending family including a sister, Beverly Jones of Sherman, TX; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM on Saturday, January 30, at the Croley Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 30, at the Rock Springs Cemetery in Gatliff. He will be laid to rest in the Rock Springs Cemetery at Gatliff.

