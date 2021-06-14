Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Jeff Foxworthy, Leanne Morgan performing at The Corbin Arena Oct. 10

Comedians Jeff Foxworthy and Leanne Morgan are coming to The Corbin Arena this fall.

The Corbin Arena announced Monday morning that Foxworthy and Morgan would perform on Oct. 10 starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on June 18 at 10 a.m. at The Corbin Arena Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets range from $25 to $59.50, and VIP packages are available.

Foxworthy is well-known for his “you might be a redneck,” comedy routine.

He is the largest-selling comedy-recording artist, a multiple Grammy Award nominee, and bestselling author of more than 26 books.

In addition, he has hosted or starred in five television series.

Morgan’s website noted that her “style of comedy combines her southern charm and hilarious story telling about her own life into an act that keeps them coming back for more. As a stay-at-home, mother of three with a husband, people are always accusing her of spying on them because she seems to be living the same life that they do. The fact that everyone can relate to her comedy has made her a hit even among the strangest of audiences.”

