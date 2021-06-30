Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Jeep Jamboree, America flag displays discussed by W’burg City Council

Posted On 30 Jun 2021
An update about another huge Jeep Jamboree coming to Williamsburg, efforts to secure federal CARES Act grant money, the moving of a stage at Old Fashioned Trading Days, and local residents being encouraged to show their patriotism by displaying American flags were just some of the topics discussed during Monday’s monthly Williamsburg City Council meeting.

New Main Street Manager Jonathan Wyatt poses with members of the Williamsburg City Council after Monday’s monthly meeting.

