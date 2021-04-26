









Jeanette McVey, age 86, of Williamsburg, Ky., passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was born October 1, 1934, in Whitley County, Ky., to the late Thomas Everett and Daisy Dave Phillips Moses. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters.

She is survived by two brothers, William G. Moses of Williamsburg, Ky., and Phillip Moses (Rena) of Cookeville, Tennessee; special friends, James and Christina Furgerson of Williamsburg, Ky.; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, April 27, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Gerald Mullins officiating. Interment will be in the Oaklawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be 12:00 pm until funeral hour Tuesday, April 27, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be James Furgerson, James Moses, Gary Williams, Colan Harrell, Jeff Hamlin and Peyton Hamlin.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.