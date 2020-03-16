









Jean Storms, age 70, of Storms Lane, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on September 20, 1949, in Harlan, Kentucky, to the late Jessie and Montine (Jump) Black. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Ronnie and Billy Black.

She is survived by her husband, Robert L. Storms of Corbin; four children, Bobbie Jean Storms of Corbin, Rob L. Storms (Deana) of Corbin, Jamie L. Storms (Elizabeth) of Williamsburg and Jesse L. Storms (Sabrina Hurst) of Corbin; five grandchildren, Michah Storms, Zach Storms, J.J. Storms, Terri Rush and Jesslyn Storms; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Terry Black of Louisville; three sisters, Mary Ann Easley of Louisville, Sue Croley (Dennis) of Williamsburg and Joyce Storms (Tommy) of Woodbine; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 17, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 18, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Craig Thomas and Rev. Lonnie Storms officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Young Cemetery.

