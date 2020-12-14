









Jean Orlean Sawyer, age 80, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020.

She was born May 10, 1940, in Emlyn, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Robert and Pearl (Evans) Blevins. She was married to James Sawyer and he preceded her in death in 2009.

Mrs. Sawyer is survived by one son, James Sawyer; four grandchildren, Kendra (Brian) Seiter, Josh Sawyer, Jeremiah Sawyer, and Kyle (fiance Kennedi) Sawyer; six great-grandchildren, Malachi, Josie, Isabella, Elijah, Audra, James, and one on the way; and siblings, Roy (Carrie) Blevins, Sonny (Cathy) Blevins, Suzi (Karl) Jagoditz, Kaye (Jenny) Blevins, Ben (Vicki) Blevins, David (Linda) Blevins, and the late Jimmy, Lawrence, Charlie, Amy, and Mary. Mrs. Sawyer is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and a host of close friends. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family.

Due to COVID-19 concerns masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and funeral service.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM on Wednesday, December 16 at the Webster Funeral Home, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, Ohio.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, December 17, at the funeral home with Chaplain Tommy Evans, officiating.

Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions would be appreciated to the Shriner’s Hospital of Cincinnati. (shriners.com) www.websterfuneralhomes.com

Webster Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.