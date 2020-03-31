









Jean Jones, 77, of Corbin, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at her home.

She was born at Pineville, KY, a daughter of the late Arthur and Marie Jones Jordan. A son, David Wayne Jones and sisters, Dolly Carnes and Sue Akers, also preceded her in death.

Jean is survived by her husband, Johnny Jones; children, Doug Jones, Earnest Jones, Eric Jones, and Karen Jones Melton-Roberts; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; a sister, Charlene Carnes; and brothers, Tom Jordan, Arthur “Pete” Jordan, and Jerry Jordan.

She had attended the Deliverance Church on Gordon Hill.

Her arrangements will be private with burial at the McFarland Cemetery in west Corbin.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is serving the Jones family and messages may be sent to them at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

