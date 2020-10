Jean Hight, 75, of Corbin passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Baptist Health Corbin. Her husband, Davis L. Hight, survives.

A celebration of life will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Monday, October 26, at Poplar Grove Baptist Church, 2322 N KY 830, Corbin, KY 40701 with Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.