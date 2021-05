Jean Elizabeth Moses, age 85, of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Beech Tree Manor. She was born March 15, 1936 in Richmond, Virginia.

Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Farris Ancil “Moe” Moses; mother, Kathleen Creasy Smiley; and son-in-law, Kenneth “Kenny” Powers.

She is survived by a son, Joseph Bucker; daughters, Sheila Powers and Angela Smiley Zertuche; grandchildren, Robbie Bucker, Candance Bucker, Stephanie Smiley Tavera, Ryan Creager, Alex Creager and Hayden Powers; great-grandchildren, Allie and Isaac Creager, Romeo, Destiny, Isabella, Caroline, and Sophia Tavera; sister, Faith Ansay; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 28, in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.