









Jean Cordell Davis, age 86, formerly of Williamsburg, Kentucky passed away at the Berea Health and Rehabilitation Center in Berea, Kentucky on Friday, June 18, 2021 following an extended period of declining health.

She was born in Clay City, Indiana on April 19, 1935 to the late Wade Cordell and Exie Jones Cordell. Most of her life was lived in Williamsburg, Kentucky. She was a graduate of Williamsburg High School, Cumberland College, Union College, and Eastern Kentucky University. A career educator, she taught elementary school at Williamsburg City School for 34 years, touching the lives of numerous students.

She was a longtime member of Main Street Baptist Church in Williamsburg, Kentucky, serving the church in various capacities. In their retirement years, she and her husband, James L. Davis, Jr., moved from Williamsburg in 2004, first residing in Clermont, Florida and then Danville, Virginia. After her husband’s passing in 2014, she returned to Central Kentucky, where she remained until her death.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Cordell Chambers, and her brother, Otis Cordell.

She is survived by one son, Dr. Danny Davis and his wife Sandy, of Richmond; one grandson, Jordan Davis and his wife Melinda, of Washington, D.C.; and one great-granddaughter, Ella Paige Davis. She also leaves behind one brother-in-law, Donald Chambers of West Chester, Ohio; one sister-in-law, Jo Florence Cordell of Williamsburg, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was held on Monday, June 21, at Main Street Baptist Church in Williamsburg, Kentucky with Dr. Jerry D. Lowrie officiating. Burial services were private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean’s memory to the Mission Fund of the Tates Creek Baptist Association, P.O. Box 69, Berea KY 40403, a ministry her son directs.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.