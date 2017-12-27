JC Paul Marine Corps League detachment’s efforts provide 1,428 toys for area tots













The JC Paul Detachment of the Marine Corps League ended its first “Toys for Tots” campaign by collecting enough toys to provide Christmas for more than 1,428 area children.

The effort culminated Dec. 16 when the detachments hosted its second and final distribution of toys to local organizations.

Greg Sims, Commandant of the detachment, said it was the generosity and effort of more than 90 area businesses and organizations that resulted in the league distributing 8,921 toys, books and stocking stuffers.

“We have enough toys that we have a seed crop for next year,” Sims said.

In addition to the seed toys were a number of stuffed animals. Sims said the detachment plans to put those toys to use, donating the stuffed animals to local law enforcement.

Officers keep the toys in the trunk of their cruisers to give to children they encounter to help them deal with stressful situations.

Sims said in addition to the businesses that helped get the word out by allowing the detachment to place donation boxes inside, approximately 10 of the largest employers in the area help internal drives to collect toys and funds.

Sims said while the group learned a lot in its first year, it will be March before the members sit down to begin talking about what to do to make next year better.

“We are still soaking that up,” Sims said.

Sims said one thing that is needed is more volunteers, especially when the toys begin arriving.

The donations must be sorted by age and sex.

“We have about six people that are committed. “We could still use another six to ten people next year,” Sims said.

Sims said one of the biggest areas in which the league needs help for next year is in the fundraising and community organization area.

“It would be great to have someone with sales experience that could go to area businesses and organizations and sell the program to get them to do fundraisers or toy drives,” Sims said.

“If we could get a jumpstart and do a ‘Christmas in July,’ event, it would be really great,” Sims said. “We want to see this get bigger and better.”

Donations are always accepted.

Cash donations may be made through the national Toys for Tots organization website, www.toysfortots.org.

The donations will be funneled down to the local detachment based on the donor’s address.

“One hundred percent of those donations ends up in our account,” Sims said.

In addition, checks may be dropped off or sent to Dean Manning at the News Journal office in Corbin.

“The donation boxes will go out again on October 1. That is our official kickoff date,” Sims said.

More information about is available on the Toys for Tots: Laurel & Whitley Co. Kentucky Facebook page.