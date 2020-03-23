









Jayden Micah Marlow, age 11, of Hubert Siler Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Baptist Health in Corbin. He was born on November 4, 2008, in Jellico, Tennessee, to Joseph Caddell and the late Michelle Marlow. He was also preceded in death by his grandmothers, Anna Ridney and Linda (Caddell) Bray; and a brother, Brentley Caddell. Jayden was a student at Pleasant View Elementary School.

He is survived by his grandfather, Edward Bray of Williamsburg; sisters, Angel, Cloie, Katie, Nickica, Jessica and Brooklyn; brothers, Tyler, Austin and Devon; and a host of family and friends to mourn his passing.

He will be laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep Jayden’s Family in your prayers.

