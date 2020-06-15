









Mr. Jason Wayne Chambers, age 39, Jellico, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, June 09, 2020, in Jellico. He was born March 23, 1981, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Jason was preceded in death by his father, Danny Ray Chambers and grandfather, Jim Ford.

He is survived by his daughter, Jacee Chambers; mother, Linda Ford Chambers; step-mother, Lisa Chambers; brothers, Steven Chambers, Daniel Chambers, and Devin Chambers; grandparents, Dean and Imogene Strunk Chambers, and Aline Baird Ford; as well as a host of cousins, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Saturday, June 13, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Eddie Muse and Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating.

Burial followed on Sunday, June 14, in the Warren Memorial Garden (Pioneer, Tennessee).

