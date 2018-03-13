











Jason Riley Wells, 19, of Corbin, departed this life on Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Corbin.

Jason was the son of Jason Derrick Wells and Tabatha Mayne Wells.

He was born March 13, 1998 in London, KY. Jason was a student at WKU.

He was preceded in death by his father: Jason Derrick Wells and his grandmother: Bonnie Wells.

Jason is survived by his mother: Tabatha Mayne Wells of Burnside; one sister, Paige McEldred and husband Woody of Georgetown; two brothers, Jacob Wells, and Joseph Shipman; paternal grandfather James Wells, and maternal grandparents Larry Wadsworth and Wanda Mayne; aunt and uncle Tamara and Terry McQuillan all of Corbin.

Jason also leaves behind a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 15, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the O’Neil – Lawson Funeral Home. The funeral will be private to the family.

O’Neil – Lawson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Messages of condolence may be sent to www.oneilfh.com.