









Jasmine Mullis Cornett Caven, age 29, of Warner Robbins, Georgia, departed this life on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Houston Hospital in Warner Robins, Georgia. She was born on May 13, 1991 in Corbin, Kentucky, to James Cornett and Patricia Mullis.

She is survived by her mother, Patricia Mullis of Williamsburg; her father, James Cornett of Middlesboro; husband, Christopher Caven of Warner Robins, Georgia; five children, Mackenzie, Aubree, Taylor, Eveleigh and Remington; brother, Robby; sisters, Paige, Autumn, Lily and Aleia; grandmother, Vergie Mullis of Williamsburg; mother-in-law, Jill Fuson of Knoxville, Tennessee; father-in-law, Ray Caven of Warner Robins, Georgia; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour on Tuesday, December 8, at Green Street Church of God in Williamsburg.

The memorial service will be at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 8, at Green Street Church of God with Rev. Ron Cooke officiating.

Croley Funeral Home will be following the Governor’s Mandate announced on 11/19/2020 regarding attendance due to Covid-19.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.