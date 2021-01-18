









Jardon Hatfield, age 84, of Taylor, Michigan, departed this life peacefully on Monday, January 11, 2021 at his home.

Jardon was born on October 24, 1936 in Clairfield, Tennessee to the late James Albert and Rosa Hatfield. In addition to his parents, Jardon was also preceded in death by his son, Jeffery Lynn Hatfield; grandson, Wyatt Quinn Hatfield; brothers, Ernest Hatfield, Earl Hatfield and Ardus Hatfield; and a sister, Minnie Ruth Ford. Jardon was retired from Chrysler Corp.

Jardon was a deeply loving devoted husband, father, brother and friend. He, in turn, is deeply loved and will be surely missed.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Wilma Jean (Lambdin) Hatfield of Taylor, Michigan; son, Ward Keith Hatfield and wife Ann of Taylor, Michigan; grandson, Jeffery Paul Hatfield of Oakland, Tennessee; two brothers, Eulis Hatfield of Middlesboro, Kentucky and William Hatfield of Southgate, Michigan; two sisters, Betty Jo Pierce of Riverview, Michigan and Judy Marie Owens of Arcadia, Florida; several nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

He was laid to rest following a graveside service on Sunday, January 17 in the Moses Addition of Pleasant View Cemetery in Williamsburg. Rev. Gerald Mullins officiated the service.

