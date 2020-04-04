January unemployment rate increases in Whitley, Knox and Laurel counties











Unemployment rates rose in 94 Kentucky counties – including Whitley, Knox and Laurel – between January 2019 and January 2020, fell in 21 and stayed the same in 5 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Whitley County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.0 percent in January 2019 to 5.5 percent in January 2020. Whitley County’s January unemployment rate was 0.8 percent higher than December’s unemployment rate.

Laurel County’s unemployment rate increased from 4.9 percent in January 2019 to 5.2 percent in January 2020. Laurel County’s January unemployment rate was 1.0 percent higher than December’s unemployment rate.

Knox County’s unemployment increased from 5.8 percent in January 2019 to 6.3 percent in January 2019. Knox County’s January unemployment rate was 0.9 percent higher than December’s unemployment rate.

Bell County’s unemployment rate increased from 6.3 percent in January 2019 to 7.8 percent in January 2020. Bell County’s January unemployment rate was 1.2 percent higher than December’s unemployment rate.

McCreary County’s unemployment increased from 6.7 percent in January 2019 to 7.3 percent in January 2020. McCreary County’s January unemployment rate was 1.7 percent higher than December’s unemployment rate.

Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.3 percent. It was followed by Shelby County, 3.4 percent; Fayette and Woodford counties, 3.5 percent each; Boone, Scott and Spencer counties, 3.8 percent each; and Campbell, Hancock, Jessamine and Marion counties, 3.9 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 14.8 percent. It was followed by Harlan County, 12.4 percent; Leslie County, 11.9 percent; Elliott County, 11.3 percent; Breathitt County, 10.9 percent; Lewis County, 10.8 percent; Carter County, 10 percent; Letcher County, 9.4 percent; and Menifee and Wolfe counties, 9.1 percent.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels listed here are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes.

The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.8 percent for January 2020, and 4.0 percent for the nation.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 13,646 people with 12,895 employed and 751 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 2,070,206 people with 1,971,521, employed and 98,685 unemployed.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.