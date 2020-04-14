









Janrose Dewees, 86, Corbin, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Saint Joseph Hospital at London. She was the wife of the late Richard Luther Dewees.

Born in Knox County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Willie and Violet Jump Wells. A sister, Lois Jean Wells Ritter; grandson, Robert Chad Dewees; and great-grandson, Cooper Strunk, also preceded her in death.

Janrose belonged to Faith Baptist Church. In earlier years, she had attended Lynn Camp and Poplar Grove Baptist Churches. She was very involved in school activities years ago, and active in local and state politics.

She is survived by four children: Richard Dewees, Carolyn Harris (Glenn), Perry Dewees (Debbie), and Greg Dewees (Anita); eight grandchildren: Wesley Dewees (Rachel), Christin Garcia (Salvador), Misti Strunk (Shane), Gregory Dewees (Lynn), Kasey Napier (Tyler), Doug Harris, Joey Harris (Rachel), and Travis Harris (Ashley); fifteen great-grandchildren; two sisters: Jewell Johnson and Sarah Craig; a brother, Ralph Wells; and several other family members.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. A public celebration of her life may be scheduled and announced at a later time.

