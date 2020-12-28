









Janice Reeves Moore, age 83, of Old Mt. Zion Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky.

Janice was born on September 25, 1937 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Otis and Edna Mae (Manning) Reeves. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy Edward Moore; son, Donald Edward Moore; brother, Jarvie Reeves; and a sister, Virginia Tiny Reeves.

Janice worked at the Bank of Williamsburg from 1965 to 1995, Williamsburg National Bank from 1995 to 1996 and Forcht Bank from 1996 to her retirement in 1999. She was a member of Shiner Church of Christ for many years.

She is survived by her two children, Randal Scott Moore (Sandy) and Eddy Wayne Moore, all of Williamsburg; four grandchildren, Samantha Moore, Heather Moore Harms, Brad Moore and Megan Moore; six great-grandchildren, Jayden Moore, MaKenna Sulfridge, Colton Harms, Caroline Harms, Cayden Harms and Liam Lewis; daughter-in-law, Anita Moore of Williamsburg; brothers, Wallace Reeves of Michigan and Jimmy Reeves of Williamsburg; sisters, Sylvia Farmer of Somerset and Janie Handyside of Michigan; sister-in-law, Lortha Worley and husband Harold of Williamsburg; special friends, Patsy Johnson and Mary Hamblin; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 2, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Anderson and Rev. Vernon Jones officiating.

Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Corinth Cemetery in Corbin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to WLJC.com “Hour of Harvest”, P.O. Box 4, Beattyville, KY 41311 or the Galilean Children’s Home, 712 S. Fork Church Road, Liberty, KY 42539.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.