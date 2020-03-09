









Janice Marie Rogers, age 83, of Bacon Creek Road, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her home. She was born on March 5, 1937, in Knox County, Kentucky, to the late Jack and Mildred (Brown) Jackson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cleland “Cotton” Rogers and her daughter, Darlene Ellery.

She is survived by her children, Marlene Pace of Corbin, Charlene Baker of Somerset, Betty Brown (Glenn) of Corbin and Kathy Burke (Garrett) of Corbin; nine grandchildren, Robin Haas, Clayton Standifer, Todd Standifer, Chuck Pace, Thomas Spencer, Michael Cornette, Crystal Pace, Jessica Foot and Jonathon Spencer; 29 great-grandchildren (including step); 2 great-great-grandchildren (including step); two brothers, Ernest Jackson (Shirley) and Clancy Jackson of Corbin; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be private.

The funeral service will be private. She will be laid to rest in the McFarland Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.