









Janice Lucille (Siler) Lambdin, age 75, of South Second Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. She was born on February 16, 1944 in Corbin, Kentucky to the late L.O. and Lucille (McConnell) Siler. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Gorman Siler.

Janice was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with all her friends throughout Williamsburg. She was loved by all and will be missed.

She is survived by her son, Bradley Lambdin and his wife, Dusty, of Williamsburg; daughter, Stacy Damron and husband, Rick, of Williamsburg; four grandchildren, Macy Damron, Drew Damron, Luke Lambdin and Braden Lambdin; brother, Harry Lynn Siler of Williamsburg; nephew, Steven Siler of Tampa, Florida; niece, Carrie Levy of California; special sister-in-law, Carole Siler of Lexington; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 5:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 29 at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 30 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rob Powers officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Highland Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.