









Janice Kay Richmond, age 77, of Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the home of her daughter in Dry Ridge, Kentucky. Janice was born on February 19, 1943 in Claiborne, Tennessee to the late Floyd and Ruth (Cummins) Partin. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy Richmond.

Janice is survived by three children, Rondal Richmond of Williamsburg, Sonia Guffey (Darrell) of Dry Ridge, Kentucky and Sarah Richmond of Williamsburg; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Thelma Neely of Jellico, Tennessee and Mary Douglas of Montegut, Louisiana; brother, Bill Partin (Donna) of Tennessee; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

She was laid to rest following a private graveside service for family on Thursday, January 21, in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.