









Janice Faye Huber, 66, of Orlando, Florida departed this life on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Advent Hospital in East Orlando, FL.

She was born on July 14, 1953 in Jellico, Tennessee to the late Luther and Viola (Smith) Hamblin.

Janice is survived by her husband, David Huber of Orlando, FL; sisters, Brenda Korf of Batavia, OH, Sandy George and husband Greg of Clearwater, FL, Linda Berling and husband Anthony of Deer Park, OH and Beth Stephenson and husband David of Batavia, OH; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Saturday, September 28, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerome McCullah officiating.

Following the service she was laid to rest in the Carr Cemetery at Yaden.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.