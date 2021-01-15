









Janice Arlene Prewitt, age 71, of Prewitt Bend Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at her home. Janice was born on February 16, 1949 in Knox County, Kentucky to the late Janeus and Edna (Lockard) Fox. Janice was a member of Grace Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Phillip Ray Prewitt of Williamsburg, Kentucky; three sons, Phillip Ray Prewitt Jr. (Ann) of Corbin, Kentucky, Steve Brian Prewitt (Amanda Lynn) of Richmond, Kentucky and Timothy Ryan Prewitt (Kristin) of Winchester, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Dylan Lake (Kayla) and daughter Nova, Emily Prewitt, Bryce Prewitt, Brian Prewitt, Brayden Prewitt, Micah Prewitt, CeCe Prewitt and Piper Prewitt; brother, Garry Fox (Crickett) of Corbin, Kentucky; brother-in-law, Wayne Prewitt (Jean) of Williamsburg, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Cathy Croley (Melvin) of Glasgow, Kentucky; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 5:00 P.M. Sunday, January 17, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, January 18, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jarrod Sutton officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Piney Grove Cemetery on Prewitt Bend Road in Williamsburg.

