









Janet E. Adkins, age 75, of London, KY, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.

Visitation will be from 5-7pm on Monday, July 27, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home where her funeral service will be held at 7pm. Donations may be made to help with funeral expenses by selecting the “Donate Now” icon. In accordance with COVID guidelines those attending will need to wear face masks. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.