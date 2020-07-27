Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Janet E. Adkins

Posted On 27 Jul 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag:

Janet E. Adkins, age 75, of London, KY, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.

Visitation will be from 5-7pm on Monday, July 27, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home where her funeral service will be held at 7pm. Donations may be made to help with funeral expenses by selecting the “Donate Now” icon. In accordance with COVID guidelines those attending will need to wear face masks. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About the Author

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal