Jane Powell Sell, age 77, wife of Ronald S. Sell of Woodhills Estates, Corbin, KY passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 at her residence.

Graveside services and burial for Jane Powell Sell will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 12, in the chapel at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily, KY with Pastor Ron Sell officiating.

Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.