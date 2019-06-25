









Jane Monhollen, 62, of Siler, KY passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington.

She was born in Gary, IN on November 6, 1956, a daughter of the late John and Eva Cox Philpot.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Eddie Philpot.

Survivors include her children, Sherry Salvage and husband, Wesley and Ricky Monhollen and wife, Sharonda; grandchildren, Shanda Salvage and Rebecca Terry and husband, Dalton; great-grandchildren, Hunter Salvage and Amaya Terry; sisters, Ellen Condit and husband, Dave, Margaret Miracle and husband, Billy, Jack Philpot, Arthur Philpot, Joe Philpot and wife, Dottie and Brett Philpot; the father of her children, Ricky Monhollen and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday, June 26, at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Pinelawn Memorial Gardens, Pineville, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Burial will be in Pinelawn Memorial Gardens, Pineville, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.