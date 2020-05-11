









James William Walden, age 84, Jellico, passed away Wednesday, May 06, 2020 at Beech Tree Manor. He was born March 05, 1936 in Jellico, Tennessee.

James was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Civil Air Patrol.

He was a member of the American Legion, the Jellico Lodge 527 F & AM where he served as a past Chaplain. He was a member of the Jellico United Methodist Church and was a Lay Minister. James was a retired Certified Public Accountant and Emeritus Professor of Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio. He was a musician at heart and a past member of the Family Tree Dulcimer Band, the Willow Creek Blue Grass Band and the Monday Night Jammers. He was also a Torch Club member.

James was preceded in death by his father, Everett Walden; mother, Bertha Faulkner Walden Smith; and brothers, Emil Walden and Joe Walden.

He is survived by his wife, Louise Davis Carroll Walden; son, James William Walden; step-children, Rev. Robert “Bobby” Hatfield and wife Janice and their children, John Carroll and wife Donna and their children, Miriam “Jackie” Carroll Shultz and husband Dave and their children; brothers, George Walden and Sam Walden and wife Diana; sisters, Bobbye Walden Smith and Linda McCloud and husband Chuck; sisters-in-law, Althea Walden and Margaret Walden; special caregiver, Dorothy White; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Friends may visit at their convenience: 12 – 4 p.m. Saturday, May 09, 2020 in the Harp Funeral Home Chapel

Masonic service by the Jellico Lodge and memorial service officiated by Rev. Robert “Bobby” Hatfield was held on Saturday, May 09 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Military honors were brought by The American Legion Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion Honor Guard or the Jellico Lodge.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.