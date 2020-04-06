James William Douglas











Mr. James William “Jimbo” Douglas, age 67, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the North Knoxville Medical Center. He was born January 24, 1953 in Jellico, Tennessee.

James was preceded in death by his father, Earl Douglas; mother, Helen Louise Fuson Douglas; brothers, Clarence Douglas, Fred Douglas, Cecil Joe Douglas and Colonel Lindsay Douglas.

He is survived by his wife, Nettie Smith Douglas; sons, James Richard Douglas and Bridget, Christopher Michael Douglas and Tammy, and Jamie Smith; daughters, Georgia Renee Douglas and Derek Chambers, Crystal Gail Douglas, Michelle Smith, and Sarah Smith; grandchildren, Christopher, Dustin, Joshua, Dalton, Thomas, Christopher, Tessa, Brittany, Brianna, Christian, Joey, Sarah, Cassandra, Shelby, Kimberly, and Nathan; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Michael Albert Douglas; sisters: Geneva Ball, Lillian Marlow and S.M., Irene Chitwood and Tommy, and Doreene Evans; daughter-in-law, Angie Douglas; brother-in-law, Leroy Smith and Sandra Pemberton; in addition to a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, in the Douglas Cemetery (Crouches Creek Hollow) Jellico, Tennessee, with Rev. Richard Douglas officiating.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.