James ‘Tunney’ Hamlin’s funeral to be held Saturday













A Corbin businessman, who died Wednesday, will be laid to rest Saturday afternoon.

James F. “Tunney” Hamlin was 85.

The Corbin native, who graduated from Corbin High School in 1950, was the owner-operator of Hamlin Supermarket and one of the founders of Hamlin and Kersey Appliances on South Main Street.

“He was the ‘Hamlin’ in ‘Hamlin and Kersey,’” said Tina Hamlin Kersey, Hamlin’s daughter.

In addition, Hamlin was involved in the development of Tattersall, Forest Hills and Barton Mill.

When asked where the nickname, “Tunney,” came from, neither Tina, nor her brother, Barry, knew where it originated.

“I wish we did,” Barry said.

When his children asked Hamlin about the nickname, Tina said Hamlin told them even he didn’t know where it started, but that it had been his nickname for as long as he could remember.

Tina added that Hamlin’s eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren all called him, “Tunney.”

“When he was in the hospital, we told the nurses, ‘Don’t call him, “James,” because he won’t respond.’”

“Everyone calls him ‘Tunney,’” Tina Hamlin said.

Tunney Hamlin is survived by his ife, Pat Hamlin; children; Sharon Owens, Tina Kersey and husband Andy, Barry Hamlin and wife Annette.

Tunney Hamlin’s funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Corbin.

Burial will follow at the Worley Cemetery in Corbin.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to Immanuel Baptist Church.

Messages may be written to the family online at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.