









James Todd Wade, of Woodbine, departed this life to enter into his eternal life on August 11, 2019 at the Vanderbuilt University Hospital in Nashville, TN after a long battle with heart disease.

He was 49 years and 7 months of age.

He was preceded in death by his parents. James Wilburn Wade and Ima Jo (Marlow) Wade; two brothers, Randy Cannon and Kenneth Cannon; one sister, Carolyn Davis and a special niece, Tessia Waddell.

He leaves behind his very loving wife, Rebecca Mahan; son, Dylan Mahan (Kassie); daughter, December Wade; two grandbabies, Mason and Kallie; special mother-in-law, Carolyn Reeves; brother, Chuck Wade (Venda); two sisters Wanda Taylor (Jim) and Vickie Hill (Raymond). He also leaves behind several special nephews whom he mentored and nieces, numerous cousins and a host of friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 16, at the Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rodney Davis and Rev. Eugene Harrison officiating.

Interment will be in the Marlow Cemetery on Browns Creek.

Visitaiton will be Thursday, August 15 at 5:00 p.m. at the Ellison Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.