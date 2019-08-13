









James Thomas “JT” Thacker, 75, of Highway 26, Rockholds, KY departed this life on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at his home.

JT was born on December 24, 1943 in Frakes, KY to the late Oakley and Margaret “Opel” (Carpenter) Thacker.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Willie Thacker; and sisters, Geraldine Thacker and Naomi Rains.

JT was well respected by his community and for the integrity of his work. He loved spending time outdoors with his family; hunting, fishing and just being outdoors.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Judy Sowders Thacker of Rockholds; son, James Robert “Jim” Thacker of Rockholds; four grandchildren, David Smith, Codie Thacker, Desaray Wilson and Joe Thacker; four sisters, Othella Terrell of Georgetown, OH, Joann Siler (Ernie) of Williamsburg, Rita Walker (Bim) of Rockholds and Lola Daugherty of London; four brothers, Paul Thacker (Wanda), Gary Thacker (Susan), Eddie Tacker and Glen Thacker, all of Rockholds; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Sunday, August 11, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Logan and Rev. Charlie Walker officiating.

Following the service he was laid to rest in the Thacker Family Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.