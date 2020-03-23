









Mr. James Smith, age 79, of Duff, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born February 03, 1941 in Claiborne County, Tennessee.

James is preceded in death by his: parents, Ed and Maggie Partin Smith; sisters, Ruby Browning, Mable York, Wilma Rose, June Parker, Georgia Pruitt and Zella Newport; brothers, Carl Smith and Pete Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen Monday Smith; children, Lisa Marlowe and husband Warren and James Smith and wife Gemmie; grandchildren, Josh Marlowe and wife Brittney, Chasitie Kennedy and husband Josh, Tristian Smith and Whitley Hatmaker; great-grandchildren, Makenzie Marlowe, Mason Taylor and Greyson Kennedy; sisters, Beulah Dykes and Sandra Davidson; brother, Hugh Smith; in addition to a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 11AM-12 (noon) on Thursday, March 26, in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community) with graveside service beginning at noon in the Douglas Cemetery with Rev. Paul Cox officiating.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.