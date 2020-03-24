









James Ross “Jim” Mitchell, 81, of Corbin passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home. Born October 30, 1938, in Harlan County, he was the son of the late Roscoe and Mae Mitchell.

Jim was a member of Dorthae Pentecostal Church and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was also long-time football coach at Lynn Camp High School. Although he immensely enjoyed hunting and fishing, his greatest joy was “spoiling his grandbabies.”

In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Lana Sharon Mitchell; sister, Linda Taylor; two nephews: Darrell Taylor and Eddie Cornelius; and brother-in-law, Art Cornelius.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 52 years, Eva Champlin Mitchell; son, Jimmy Wade Mitchell (Claudette); son, Seth Wayne Mitchell (Christy); son, D. Allen Mitchell (Robin); son, Kyle Mitchell (Terra); daughter, Jimmie Natrisha Evans (Billy); grandchildren: Anthony Mitchell, Jonah Mitchell, Kaitlyn Mitchell, Caleb Mitchell, Cameron Mitchell, Kristin Mitchell, Ross Mitchell, Allie Mitchell, Jimmy Mitchell, Kylee Johnson, Eric Mitchell, Masyn Mitchell, Brianna Mitchell, Nathan Evans, and Faith Evans; great-grandchildren: Maxum Mitchell, Conor Mitchell, and Ellie Jaymes Johnson (expected in August). He is also survived by his sister, Sue Cornelius; sister, JoAnn Fuson (Arliss); brother, Danny Mitchell; brother, David Mitchell (Brenda); sister, Elaine Bennett (Joe); and brother-in-law, Bob Taylor (Cheryl), as well as other relatives and numerous friends. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

Private funeral services and private burial will be held under the direction of Hart Funeral Home. For information about sending flowers, please call the funeral home at 606-528-5311.