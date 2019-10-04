









James “Red” Cornelius, 75, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Signature Health of McCreary County in Pine Knot, KY.

He was born January 22, 1944 in Whitley County, KY, to the late Clark and Vina Bryant Cornelius.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by three brothers; John, Art, and Henry Cornelius.

He is survived by his wife; Judy Cornelius of Williamsburg, KY; son, Dustin Nestell of Clinton, TN; daughter, Tammy Root of Covington, KY; four grandchildren, Ashton Nestell, Jaden Nestell, Lisa Fabillar, Ed Nestell III; brother-in-law, Ed Nestell (Kay) of Augusta, GA; several cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

A memorial visitation service was held Friday, October 4, at Ellison Funeral Chapel.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home was entrusted with these arrangements.