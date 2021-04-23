









James Ray Hurst, age 67, of Ward Cemetery Road, Corbin, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, April 19, 2021 at his home. James was born on July 1, 1953 in Barbourville, Kentucky to the late John Shelby and Bertha (Taylor) Hurst. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by four sisters, Margie Bradford, Mae Hoskins, Nina Williams and Anna Hurst; and a brother, Robert “Woody” Hurst. James is a retired truck driver who drove for many years.

He is survived by his wife of over 45 years, Judy (Leger) Hurst of Corbin; two daughters, Crystal Jones (Jonathan) and Katie Begley (Henry), all of Corbin; three grandchildren, Landon Jones, Harper Jones and Liam Begley; brother, Johnny Hurst (Janice) of Altoona, Alabama; sister, Wanda Walters (George) of Corbin; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

All services are private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.