Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

James R. Gaither Sr.

Posted On 23 Nov 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag:

James R. Gaither, Sr., age 89, of Corbin, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Kay J. Osborn Gaither.

Following the current COVID-19 mandates from the Governor, all services will be private. Memorials are suggested to Greenland Baptist Church.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About the Author

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal