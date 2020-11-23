









James R. Gaither, Sr., age 89, of Corbin, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Kay J. Osborn Gaither.

Following the current COVID-19 mandates from the Governor, all services will be private. Memorials are suggested to Greenland Baptist Church.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.