









James Privett, 63, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at his home. He was born October 4, 1956, in Dayton, OH, to the late Francis Privett. Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Myrtle Privett; his papaw, Bradley Privett; and a host of aunts and uncles. Privett served the Williamsburg Fire Department for 35 years. He served more than 20 years of that career as the Williamsburg fire chief.

He is survived by two children, Cathy Ward (Michael) of Williamsburg, KY, and John Privett (Diane) of Corbin, KY; four grandchildren, Emily Frazier, Caleb Ward, Bentley Privett and Brody Privett; one brother, Herschel Privett (Karen) of Havre De Grace, MD; the mother of his children, Cleda Smith of Williamsburg, KY; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held Sunday, December 1, at Ellison Funeral Home where Rev. Doyle Lester officiated. Interment was in Jellico Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

