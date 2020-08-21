









James Neubert, age 66, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at his home. He was born June 5, 1954 in Jellico, TN, to the late James H. Neubert and Barbara Moore Neubert. James loved hunting, fishing, and everything outdoors.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara Neubert of Williamsburg, KY; two sisters, Judy Jett of Sevierville, TN, and Kay Neubert of Lexington, KY; one brother, Richard Neubert of Williamsburg, KY; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

At this time the family does not know if they want to have a memorial service.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.