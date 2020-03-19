









James Michael Siler, age 51, of Cardinal Drive, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin. He was born on April 10, 1968 in Fairfax, Virginia to Richard and Geneva (Jackson) Siler.

He is survived by his parents, Richard and Geneva (Jackson) Siler of Corbin; brother, Bryan Vincent Siler (Rosetta) of Nicholasville; sister, Mary Etta Burrows (Edwin) of Berea; nephews, Edwin William Burrows and Marshal Isaac Siler; niece, Madison Ariel Siler; a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Thursday, March 19 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel. Following the service, he was laid to rest in the Siler Cemetery on Mud Creek.

