









James McKiddy, age 63, of Mount Morgan Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 9, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Arnold Lee McKiddy and Joyce (Teeters) McKiddy. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Rhonda Smith and Donna McKiddy and a brother, Danny Ray McKiddy.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Patricia Ann (Carr) McKiddy; three stepchildren, Lisa Bell of Jellico, Tennessee, Sherry Ann Bunch Ellison of Williamsburg and Kimber Nantz of London, Kentucky; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Monday, September 28, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, September 28, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jacob Upton officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Whitley Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.