









James Lincoln Baker II died August 2, 2020 peacefully at his home in Sevierville, Tennessee at the age of 85 years, five months and 24 days of age. James was born on February 9, 1935 in Corbin, Kentucky, to the late Ruby and James Lincoln Baker Sr. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Anita Diane Baker; and wives, Mary Lawson Baker and Evelynn McVay Baker.

James spent 50 years singing his beloved gospel music, while being a member of the Psalmsmen, The Tributes and the Harbingers Quartette. He was a dedicated member of the Christian community. James loved to witness his love for Christ in both his music and life.

James was survived by a wife, Clare Baker; children, James L. Baker III (Joyce), Jeff Baker (Sharri), Penny Roberts (Dennis), David Baker (Dorothy) and Michael Baker (Mary); 18 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Betty Bowling, Brenda Holland, Irene Rider (Merle) and Lillie Jones; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

A memorial service will be held at the Frankfort Baptist Church on Friday, August 14, at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. James Hodge officiating. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the life of James Lincoln Baker II.

