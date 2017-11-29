James Lewis Cox, 62, of Harriman, TN, formerly of Jellico, passed away Thursday, November 23, 2017 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN.

He was born on April 25, 1955 to the late Joseph James Cox and Nancy (Osborne) Cox in the Tackett Creek Community of Campbell County, TN.

Mr. Cox received a standing ovation during the regular session of the Roane County Commission on May 9, 2016 for risking his own life to save the lives of several of his fellow residents from a fire that engulfed their apartment building at Old Roane Street in the Walnut Hill community of Harriman during the early morning hours of April 17, 2016.

In recognition of his “tremendous bravery and leadership,” the Roane County Commission presented Mr. Cox with an official Resolution honoring him for his heroism.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by oldest brother, Carl Cox, and wife, Gail; four infant brothers; youngest sister, Debra Cox; one infant sister; special aunts, Imogene Marlow, Mary Marlow, and Susie (Cox) Jenkins; special uncles, Paul Osborne and Lewis Osborne; special nephew, David Dewaine Voyles.

He is survived by brother, Jesse Cox of Eagen, TN; sisters, Mary (Cox) Murray of Harriman, TN and Ellen (Cox) Voyles and husband, Floyd of Jellico, TN; nieces, Edna Murray Turpin of Harriman, TN, Missy (Cox) Kast and husband, Vern and Marie (Cox) Kast, and husband, Mark, all of Pearishburg, VA; nephews, Bryan Voyles and wife, Ranee, Walter Voyles and wife, Donna, all of Jellico, TN; 14 great-nieces and nephews, special cousin, Etta Mae (Cox) Osborne, and many other relatives, friends and neighbors to mourn his passing.

The funeral was held Tuesday, November 28, with the Rev. Jerry Lambdin officiating at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel.

Musical selections were provided by Bryan Voyles.

Burial followed at the Cox – Osborne Cemetery in the Primroy Community.

The Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.